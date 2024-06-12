Audi will invest one billion euros in Mexico, the equivalent of 1.5 billion in Canadian currency. The money will go towards readying its facilities in the Puebla region for building electrified vehicles; Audi and Volkswagen operate assembly plants currently operate assembly plants in that region.

The news was confirmed yesterday by the Governor of the State of Puebla, and subsequently by Audi itself. The investment will lead to the creation of 500 new jobs.

The President of Audi Mexico, Tarek Mashhour, and the Governor of Puebla, Sergio Salomon, aim to make the state a hub for electric vehicles, according to an Audi statement.

Audi Mexico has already begun installing the infrastructure and equipment required for the production of an e-tron series vehicle, reports Automotive News.

"Audi Mexico is a company that is looking to the future of the automotive industry. That's why it has a place in the Audi Group's electrification strategy. The Audi plant in the state of Puebla is ready to launch its electromobility project and continue to bring its full potential to e-tron technology," Audi stated.

Audi has a plant in the Mexican city of San Jose Chiapa, in Puebla, where it currently employs 5,000 workers. This is where the Q5 SUV is manufactured.

"Investor confidence in Mexico is strengthened, as it is certain that our country is experiencing economic growth," Sergio Salomon said on his X account.

His statement came hours after Mexico's president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaum, attempted to calm investor concerns over a proposed judicial reform, promising that the country would maintain the rule of law while declaring that she intended to push ahead with reforms.

Audi CEO Gernot Doellner said in March that the company was sticking to its electric vehicle strategy, despite more difficulties this year.