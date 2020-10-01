Auto123 presents our guide to the best winter tires in Canada in 2020-2021. Discover the best winter tires for SUVs and pickup trucks!

Consult as well our Guide to the best winter tires for cars in Canada in 2020-2021.

Here is the second part of our winter tire buying guide for the 2020-2021 season. Today we present you with an overview of the most recommended winter tires (in different price ranges) for larger SUVs and light-duty trucks.

Please note that many of the tires discussed in the section of our guide devoted to cars can also be had for most small and midsize SUVs, which share similar sizes.

Michelin

While Michelin has completely changed its line of X-Ice car tires to create the X-Ice Snow and North lines (with multiple sizes for small SUVs, crossovers and pickups), the French tiremaker returns this year with its Latitude X-Ice tires which, according to the feedback we've received, seem to satisfy their owners, especially those who drive large SUVs. In particular, they are quiet and efficient.

Take note that the sizes you were looking for for light-duty trucks may no longer include LT (Light-duty Truck) identification, as tires made in Europe don't necessarily use this nomenclature. What becomes important, however, are the load ratings and this is where your retailer can best inform you about the product that best fits your light truck.

However, if you're looking for a tire for all-seasons (what the industry refers to as winter-approved homologated tires, which display the snowflake logo in a mountain silhouette), Michelin now offers the Agilis CrossClimate line of light-duty truck tires for 15- to 20-inch rims (including LT IDs for more-rugged models).

Photo: Michelin Michelin Agilis CrossClimate

Once again, remember that the Michelin group also includes BFGoodrich tires, including the popular T/A KO2 tires, which are winter-approved and are very effective in deep snow. It should be noted that they are used by some manufacturers as original-equipment tires on their large pickup trucks coming out of the factory.

Finally, there are also Uniroyal tires in the Michelin fold. In this range, there are the Laredo HD/T tires that the manufacturer recommends to commercial light-duty truck users for winter use. This is not a performance tire but an efficient work tool that meets the Rubber Association of Canada’s standards for winter driving.