During the holiday season, airports like Paris-Orly and Charles de Gaulle experience a surge in traffic. With thousands of travellers trying to reach their holiday destinations, parking facilities can quickly reach maximum capacity. At Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG), for example, there are ten official car parks to meet the growing demand, making it easy to choose and reserve a space. To avoid last-minute inconveniences and get your trip off to a smooth start, it's crucial to plan and reserve your parking space well in advance of your departure. This simple precaution not only ensures a guaranteed space, but can also help you save on parking costs.

Variety of Parking Options

Paris-Orly Airport offers a variety of parking options to suit all needs. Whether you're staying for a few days or several weeks, you'll find a parking lot to suit your needs. Facilities range from economy lots, ideal for longer stays, to premium zones, which are closer to the terminals and offer additional services such as valet parking. Each lot is secure and easily accessible, ensuring a hassle-free start to your trip.

Booking Online: Simple and Economical

To simplify your experience, it's a good idea to plan ahead, starting with your parking at Paris Orly Airport. By using online services, you can not only compare prices and options, but also benefit from discounted rates not available on site. What's more, online booking is flexible, with free cancellation options that allow you to stay in control of your plans.



Aeroport parking | Photo: Auto123

Easy Access

Before you even arrive at the airport, familiarize yourself with the location of the parking lots thanks to the detailed maps available on the online booking platforms. Choosing the right lot close to your terminal reduces the time it takes to get to your gate - an important consideration for families with children or people travelling with a lot of luggage.

Economical Parking

Being able to reserve your parking space also allows you to know the cost in advance. To maximize your savings, consider Orly's Eco parking lots. Although further away from the airport, these car parks are much cheaper and are connected to the terminals by a regular free shuttle service. Perfect for the budget-conscious traveller, this option offers a practical solution without sacrificing convenience.

Additional Services for a Better Experience

In addition to the standard options, some Orly car parks offer premium services such as valet parking, increased surveillance and even car washing. These services are perfect for those seeking a higher level of comfort or who are pressed for time.

By taking these tips and information into account, you can approach your trip from Paris-Orly airport with confidence and peace of mind, knowing that your car is well parked, in a safe location and, above all, without any price surprises at the end of your journey. For quick and easy access to parking information, visit Extime.com.

