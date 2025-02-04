HEMI V8 Could Be Back for 2026 Dodge Durango

Dodge's iconic HEMI V8 engine may not have said its last word. Even as the transition to electrification continues on, there’s new speculation that the block could remain in production until 2026 in the Dodge Durango.

A V8 that refuses to disappear

Since the demise of the Dodge Charger and Challenger V8, enthusiasts have been clamoring for the return of the 5.7L HEMI. According to Mopar Insiders, an inside source claims that the Durango 2026 R/T version will retain that engine. The announcement makes sense at a time when Dodge has surprised its fans by confirming production of the Durango Hellcat for 2025.

The HEMI V8 remains a sure bet for Stellantis, which still offers it on certain Ram, Jeep and Dodge models. In particular, it can be found under the hood of the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and certain Ram HD pickups. This extension to 2026 could serve as a last lap for the V8 in a well-established SUV.

The 5.7L HEMI V8 engine | Photo: Dodge

Why Dodge is reluctant to turn the page

Keeping the HEMI V8 in the Durango could also be a reaction to the lackluster sales performance of the latest Dodge models, namely:

- The Dodge Hornet, which hasn’t been as successful as hoped.

- The Electric Charger Daytona, which is dividing enthusiasts.

- The Charger combustion-engine version, still not available.

In this context, keeping a popular V8 engine could be a strategy to retain customer loyalty and maintain the brand's muscle-car image.

A last hurrah before the next generation?

If the rumour is confirmed, the 2026 Dodge Durango would be the last model to offer a V8 HEMI before a complete overhaul in 2027. For now, Stellantis has yet to officially confirm anything.

Dodge Durango R/T, hood | Photo: Dodge