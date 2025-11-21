Dodge had announced that, going forward, its 2026 Durango would be offered only with Hemi V8 engines. But who says carmakers can’t change their minds? Dodge is putting the Pentastar V6 back in the lineup to make the model more accessible.

Why the V6 is returning

Official reason notwithstanding, the unexpected return is likely due less to a desire to simplify the offering than to a shortage of Hemi engines. It appears that Stellantis, Dodge's parent company, is struggling to produce enough V8s to meet demand, with a significant portion of those that are built being destined for other models like the Ram 1500.

Three versions available

The change of heart means Dodge will now offer three base versions for the Durango:

• GT V6, the entry-level model,

• GT Hemi, with the V8,

• SRT Hellcat, the extreme performance version.

Dodge Durango, in profile | Photo: Dodge

In Canada, according to the Dodge configuration tool, the Durango GT V6 starts at $64,190, while the GT V8 costs $76,990 (price before taxes and rebates). The Hellcat Jailbreak, of course, sits at the top of the hierarchy, costing $147,887 before options.

A more accessible option… without sacrificing the muscle-SUV spirit

Even though the V8 remains the soul of the Durango, the return of the V6 offers buyers a more affordable option without completely compromising the vehicle's muscular character. For those who want to save money without falling for a model that is too tame, it is an excellent mid-range solution.