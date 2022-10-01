Photo: Honda 2023 Honda Accord - Three-quarters rear

• Honda has debuted the revised 11th-generation 2023 Accord sedan.

• The big new feature is an updated powertrain promising more power and better efficiency.

• The new Accord also features updated styling.

The focus is on clean when it comes to the new 11-th-generation 2023 Honda Accord presented this morning. Clean as in, clean new lines that update the styling of a sedan that needed updating. And clean as in, more efficiency from the updated hybrid powertrain.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda Accord - In blue

Outside

Looks first. The new Accord is definitely modernized in comparison with the outgoing edition. With cleaner lines front, side and back, and especially a new trapezoidal grille on the nose. Part of the sleeker appearance comes from the increased overall length of the sedan (by 70 mm), even as the wheelbase remains unchanged. The front track is slightly wider, meanwhile, making for a more aggressive stance. That’s helped along by a consciously long front end. Out back is a new horizontal lightbar which is actually untypical for a Honda.

The EX trim features a black grille mesh, body-colour side mirrors and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Accord Sport gets sportier styling with elements like side mirrors, rear spoiler and 19-inch alloy wheels, all in black. The Touring features unique gloss-black 19-inch alloy wheels along with silver and black exterior trim for a sharp, high-contrast look.

The 2023 Accord is available in six exterior colours, three of them new: Meteorite Gray Metallic, Urban Gray Pearl and Canyon River Blue Metallic.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda Accord - Interior

Inside

The updated interior shows echoes of the redesigned Civic and CR-V models, no surprise there. The climate control vents get mesh covering (in a long bar spanning the dash that emphasizes a horizontal approach) and there’s piano black trim all about. The standard touchscreen is a 7.0-inch display, while hybrid models (Sport and Touring) get a larger 12.3-inch display. The data screen is 10.2-inch across diagonally in all versions.

Honda promised improved comfort in the Accord thanks to new front Body Stabilizing seats.

The new Accord is the first Honda to integrate the Google Built-In infotainment/connectivity system (included in Touring version). Other new tech includes over the air software, while the Honda Sensing system is now standard; it includes low-speed braking control, traffic sign recognition system and traffic jam assist, that last one new.

Legroom in the second row has been increased slightly thanks to the greater overall length of the car, while cargo space remains unchanged.

Photo: Honda 2023 Honda Accord - Touchscreen

Powertrains

The 1.5L turbo engine driving the Accord EX trim has been updated for better refinement and responsiveness, without impacting on fuel efficiency. Output is 192 hp and the same amount of lb-ft of torque, with power management handled by a CVT.

The Sport and Touring versions use a hybrid system based on a 2.0L 4-cylinder Atkinson Cycle engine combined with a dual-motor electric system, with output in this case set at 204 total hp and 247 lb-ft of torque. Honda promises a more refined, responsive and efficient performance from this powertrain thanks to certain adjustments. The two electric motors, for example, are now mounted side by side, and the engine adds fuel injection.

Whereas the first powertrain offers just the ECON and Normal drive modes, the latter hybrid system offers Sport and Individual settings as well.

Other than that, Honda has retuned some suspension and steering elements to improve comfort and the driving experience.

Honda has not yet confirmed pricing for the 2023 Accord nor when it will arrive at dealerships, but we expect more on that in the coming days and weeks.