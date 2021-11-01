Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Honda Canada Announces $1.38 Billion Investment to Upgrade Alliston, Ontario Plants

Honda Canada announced today that it will invest $1.38 billion over the next six years to upgrade its assembly plants in Alliston, Ontario (known as Honda of Canada Mfg., or HCM) as part of the automaker’s plan to reach zero emissions by 2040. The plants will integrate new technologies, manufacturing processes, supply chain and vehicle research and development programs.

The new influx brings Honda's total Canadian facilities investments to more than $6.5 billion since 1986. As well, the investment will be supported by funds provided by both the federal and Ontario governments, each of which is going to chip in an equal and conditional contribution of $131.6 million.

Among other things, the move will make Honda’s Ontario facility the lead plant in North America for the new 2023 CR-V Hybrid crossover.

“This represents an important milestone for Honda as we move forward in our ambitious vision to make battery electric vehicles represent 100 per cent of our North America vehicle sales by 2040… This investment not only ensures our product and manufacturing competitiveness within Ontario, Canada and abroad, but also significantly bolsters our ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to help Canada attain its overall climate targets.”

-  Jean Marc Leclerc, President and CEO of Honda Canada

Honda CR-V hybrid
Photo: Honda
The upgrading of both production lines at HCM will help will secure thousands of jobs in Alliston and throughout Honda's Canadian supplier network. The money committed today will also go to implementing enhanced job training initiatives and expanded inclusive hiring practices, as well as research and development programs that further reduce environmental impacts of vehicle production.

Engine of the Honda Accord hybrid
Photo: D.Rufiange
Engine of the Honda Accord hybrid

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
