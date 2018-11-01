Honda Canada has issued a recall affecting 11,252 Odyssey minivans due to faulty locking mechanisms on the sliding doors, which could resulting in the doors opening without warning while the vehicle is in motion.

The affected models are 2018 and 2019 Odyssey minivans.

According to Transport Canada, the locking mechanism located at the back of the sliding doors is vulnerable to jamming, which could prevent the doors from closing completely. In some situations, that creates a risk of the doors opening without warning while the vehicle is moving.

Clearly, this poses a substantial danger that could have serious consequences.

Honda has contacted owners of vehicles affected by the recall in order to schedule an appointment at a Honda service centre to have the problem fixed. The locking mechanisms will be replaced on each of the sliding doors.

A recall has also been issued in the U.S. for the same problem, affecting 107,000 models there. The first official recalls will take effect on December 20, at which point dealerships will have received a sufficient number of replacement components. If a dealership is missing the parts, it can deactivate the electrical function of the doors, so that they can only be opened and closed manually.

If you own a 2018 or 2019 Odyssey, it is recommended that you contact your local Honda service centre for instructions on how to proceed.