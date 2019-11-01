Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Honda Recalling 2018-2020 Odysseys Over Short-Circuit Fire Risk

Honda has announced that it is recalling over 240,000 Odyssey minivans over a defect that could potentially create a short circuit, thus leading to a risk of fire.

The defect, which Honda believes all of the vehicles being recalled suffer from, involves a wiring harness that could potentially become pinched. That could lead to a short circuit, which would increase the risk of a fire breaking out.

The recall, which takes effect officially on March 16, identifies 241,339 2018-2020 Odyssey models as having the defect. It is not known at this point how many of those might be in Canada.

Honda received an initial report of a fire in an Odyssey minivan in August 2018, but that report contained no details regarding its cause. In April 2019 it received another report of a fire, and this time it actually bought back the vehicle to have it examined.

The company says it has received three reports of fires in all. Its internal investigation of the fire incidents lasted for several months and this January, the common cause was identified.

The recall documents explain that the source of the fires was a damaged third-row seat-accessory power-outlet wire harness. When the harness became pinched between the unibody and the rear trim panel, an electrical short resulted. According to the official report, "If the electrical short is intermittent, the current would not exceed the fuse’s amperage, allowing the wire harness to overheat and combust".

Honda says dealers will replace any harnesses found to be damaged. Otherwise, technicians will add protective tape and redirect the harness so it can’t become pinched.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

 

You May Also Like

Honda Recalls 11,252 Odysseys for sliding door issue

Honda Recalls 11,252 Odysseys for sliding door issue

Honda Canada has issued a recall affecting 11,252 Odyssey minivans due to potentially faulty sliding doors. The locking mechanism on the doors could remain j...

Ford Recalling Three Models, Affecting 50,000 Units in Canada

Ford Recalling Three Models, Affecting 50,000 Units in Ca...

Ford has announced recalls of three different models, with 50,000 units affected in Canada in all. The issues are not major ones as such, but in each case th...

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors Recalling 638,000 Pickups and SUVs

General Motors has announced a large-scale recall of some 638,000 Chevrolet and GMC pickup trucks and SUVs. On certain models one of the rear wheels could br...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2019 Toyota 86 GT
Toyota Plans for Next Few Years Revealed: Nex...
Article
Hyundai Prophecy concept
Hyundai to Present new Prophecy EV concept at...
Article
Coronavirus: Jaguar-Land Rover Could Run out ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 