Industry

Coronavirus: Honda Pausing North American Car Production for One Week

Like a number of other carmakers, Honda has announced it is pushing the pause button on production at some of its assembly plants. The Japanese automaker says it will idle its North American production facilities for one week.

From Monday March 23 to Tuesday March 31, the company’s plants that produce vehicles as well as transmissions and engines will shut down. In all, Honda estimates it will reduce production by around 40,000 units. This is in response to the significant decrease in consumer demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The situation being extremely fluid, other announcements could follow. Honda says it will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as required.

In all, some 27,600 workers are affected by the shutdowns. The good news for them is that Honda will continue to pay them during this short production moratorium. The company intends to use the break to deep-clean its production facilities and shared spaces in order to protect the health of its employees when they do return to work.

Auto123 will be keeping you up to date on further developments as they happen.

