Honda Has Some Ideas for the Next Accord

Honda is planning an aggressive product offensive for two of it more popular models, in response to two distinct trends in the marketplace. As reported by the Automotive News outlet, the Japanese automaker is preparing substantial updates for the Accord sedan and the Passport SUV.

The upcoming revisions aim to capitalize on robust market demand in two specific corners of the sedan and SUV segments: efficient, affordable passenger cars and rugged, adventure-oriented utility vehicles.

Accord about to turn 50

The updates slated for the Accord are timed to celebrate the iconic sedan's 50th anniversary. Gary Robinson, head of product planning for Honda’s American division, characterized the mid-cycle refresh as a substantial redesign that will ultimately feel like an entirely new model. Moving away from the current generation’s restrained aesthetic, the updated sedan will adopt a modern, sharp and futuristic design.

Reports have the exterior featuring a narrower front grille, slimmer headlights, a more angular rear profile and revised taillights. The styling will draw inspiration from the wedge-shaped geometry of Honda’s cancelled 0 Series electric sedan program, meaning the automaker will have at least gotten something out of that aborted line of EVs. The aim with the next Accord will be to hit a winning and not polarizing design.

Honda 0 Saloon concept, 2025 | Photo: Honda

Inside, we can count on the Accord getting a driver-focused cabin as well as a technology overhaul, anchored by a larger infotainment touchscreen and enhanced driver-assistance features.

We can also expect a carryover of the model’s core powertrain lineup, consisting of a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine and an efficiency-minded hybrid system. But the hybrid may gain Honda's new S+ Shift system recently debuted on the Prelude.

By no coincidence at all, Honda’s renewed interest in the sedan format comes as consumers increase their calls for affordable vehicles that won’t cost arms and legs in fuel costs. It’s worth noting that Honda's share of the American sedan market surged by over 25 percent to reach 15.9 percent in early 2026.

The refreshed Accord is expected to reach North American showrooms in the second half of 2027, though previews may occur sooner, following a localized rollout in China.

The Honda Passport TrailSport | Photo: Honda

More machismo for the Passport

Simultaneously, Honda is doubling down on its rugged truck imagery by giving the Passport crossover a more masculine aesthetic. Building on its recent boxier overhaul, the off-road-focused TrailSport trim will receive suspension enhancements and an additional inch of factory ride height to yield a more aggressive stance. The upgrades are designed to position the Passport as a credible alternative to rival factory-built off-road models.

The TrailSport variant has become vital to the nameplate's success, accounting for roughly 80 percent of its record-breaking sales volume, and we can make that 100 percent in Canada since it’s the sole trim configuration offered in Canada.

Consumer demand is such for the rugged-but-soon-to-be-more-rugged Passport, Honda intends to boost overall production of the model by about 13 percent during an upcoming assembly pause for the Ridgeline pickup.