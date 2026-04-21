Nissan is making much hay with the confirmation that it’s bringing back the iconic Xterra nameplate. We’ve seen a couple of teaser images, the brand is happy to talk about it every couple of days, and now we have confirmation it will return in late 2028. Nissan says it is aiming for a starting price under $40,000 USD, or around $55,000 CAD.

A quick note here: that doesn’t guarantee a 55 grand starting price in Canada. For one thing, that USD price is a target and a lot of realities can intervene in Nissan’s best hopes between now and late 2028, which is some time off. But also, we’ve seen examples recently of pricing differences between the neighbouring countries. We shall see.

Here’s one thing that’s very clear from Nissan’s pronouncements so far: the new Xterra will be a direct, budget-friendlier challenger to the Toyota 4Runner, Ford Bronco and Jeep Wrangler.

“Everything You Need, Nothing You Don't”

One way to be friendlier to buyers’ budgets is to commit to simplicity. Nissan Americas Chairman Christian Meunier, who has been vocal about the industry's unsustainable price hikes, confirmed the sub-$40,000 USD starting-price target, and said that the 2028 Xterra is intended to be the symbol of a new philosophy: a durable, high-quality SUV with “everything you need and nothing you don't.”

Meunier conceded that, like other carmakers, Nissan “lost its way” by adding complex technology for its own sake, thus driving up costs with items many consumers don’t care about.

| Photo: Nissan

Body-on-frame backbone

Unlike the soft-roader crossovers that dominate today’s market, the new Xterra will be a true body-on-frame truck. What’s more, it will spearhead a new platform that will eventually support several North American models, including the next-generation Frontier, a three-row midsize SUV (potentially a truck-based Pathfinder replacement) and luxury derivatives for Infiniti.

To keep costs down, Nissan plans for roughly 70-percent parts commonality across this truck lineup. Under the hood, buyers can expect V6 gasoline and V6 hybrid options, balancing the towing and off-road capability buyers demand with modern fuel efficiency standards and expectations.

Tapping into nostalgia and value

Nissan also understands that you can do all of that and still push the “emotional appeal” buttons via, of course, the Xterra name, but also design elements. The company believes that original owners — now likely in a stronger financial position — will be drawn back to a practical vehicle that prioritizes off-road credibility over gadgetry.

The sales target is aggressive: Nissan expects to move more than 50,000 units annually in North America. By internal accounts, the brand is looking at Kia’s Telluride as a benchmark for how a well-positioned, well-priced entrant can disrupt a segment.

If Nissan can hold the line on its sub-$40,000 price target, the Xterra could indeed become a major disruptor. By the time it arrives in 2028, competitors like the 4Runner and Bronco will likely have pushed well past the $60,000 mark in Canada, leaving a wide-open lane for a rugged, honest SUV priced in the mid-50s and which focuses on the essentials.

A full reveal of the new Xterra is anticipated as early as next year. Production is expected to take place in the United States, likely alongside the Frontier in Mississippi. That of course raises the possibility of tariff problems when it comes to bringing the model to Canada. But a lot can happen on that front between now and late 2028, and Nissan is likely taking the approach that it will cross that bridge when it gets to it.