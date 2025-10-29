Honda used the occasion of the 2025 SEMA Show to lift the veil on a transformed concept version of its Passport. Developed by the Honda Racing team, the TrailSport HRC Concept pushes the boundaries for the mid-size SUV by offering a vehicle resolutely oriented towards off-road exploration and wilderness adventures.

Design of the Honda Passport TrailSport HRC Concept

The concept version makes no secret of its ambitions, with major modifications to its structure. Engineers completely redesigned the front and rear bumpers to considerably improve the approach and departure angles, two essential parameters for clearing obstacles and steep inclines.

Protection of the mechanics also received special attention, with the installation of reinforced aluminum plates shielding the driveshaft and rear differential.

Ground clearance is another strong point of this creation. Honda raised the suspension by 60 millimetres and equipped the vehicle with new, specially calibrated shocks, complemented by impressively sized all-terrain tires. Those modifications give the Passport an increased ability to negotiate rocky passages or deep ruts.

The exterior equipment clearly reflects the concept's adventurous vocation. Widened running boards, which also serve as "rock sliders," protect the side sills, while a rear-mounted pivot carrier allows for a full-size spare tire.

| Photo: Honda

A comprehensive lighting system includes roof-mounted lights, side spotlights and camp lighting, all controllable via a multi-zone control panel. In case of trouble, an 8,000-lb capacity winch is installed, backed by an air compressor located at the rear to adjust tire pressure according to conditions.

The vehicle's roof hosts a lowered gallery, extended by a deployable side awning that transforms the Passport into a mobile base camp. Inside, the atmosphere is refined with blue Alcantara seats adorned with the HRC logo and modular panels for attaching various accessories.

As for the aesthetics, the bodywork is covered with a matte paint called Thermal Orange that contrasts with the black roof and reinforces the assertive character of the package.

While this TrailSport HRC Concept remains a style exercise for now, it demonstrates the Passport's potential to evolve towards wilder horizons. Will Honda dare to market a version inspired by this prototype? We shall see.

| Photo: Honda