• Honda is recalling 115,000 Ridgelines to address a potential problem with the rearview camera.

• Opening and closing the tailgate can eventually damage the harness that carries the wiring providing the signal to the display in the cabin.

• The campaign targets 2017-2019 models.

Honda is recalling 115,000 Ridgeline pickup trucks due to a problem with the rearview camera. Although, the actual issue has nothing to do with the camera itself. Frequent opening and closing of the tailgate can damage a wiring harness that carries the camera's signal to the multimedia screen. If the wiring harness is too damaged, the camera image is no longer displayed inside.

Regulations in Canada and the U.S. require the camera to be functional. The affected models cover the years 2017 to 2019.

The problem stems from inadequate protection of the wiring harness, according to Honda's notification to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). A corrugated protective tube surrounds the wires and is held in place by a plastic clip. In some cases, according to the company, the plastic clip may not hold the protective layer in place. In that case, the wire can wear, be exposed and break. Incident reports of damaged or broken wires began coming in to Honda as early as 2018.

Some customers who encountered this problem outside the warranty coverage period may have been forced to pay for a repair. Honda says it will reimburse them and repair vehicles covered by the recall at no charge. Owner notifications are expected to be sent out starting in January.