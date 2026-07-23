Honda has confirmed the development of a third generation for its Ridgeline midsize pickup truck. The new model is scheduled to hit the market within the next two years and will feature a more rugged aesthetic than the current generation.

Production pause

Before it arrives, the Japanese automaker says production of the 2026 Ridgeline will be paused later this year to prepare for the debut of its replacement. This announcement comes paired with the official confirmation from Honda Canada that production of the Prologue electric SUV will end later this year.

Designed in the USA

The third-generation Ridgeline was styled at Honda’s design studio in Southern California, with development taking place in Ohio, where the manufacturer engineers many of its vehicles tailored for the North American market.

Honda is not yet sharing any technical specifications regarding the powertrain, towing capacity, payload or interior layout of the upcoming model. The brand does emphasize that the vehicle will deliver tougher styling and capability.

The 2026 Honda Ridgeline | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Made in the USA

The Ridgeline will continue to be assembled exclusively at Honda’s assembly plant in Lincoln, Alabama. This facility also builds the Passport, Pilot and Odyssey, in addition to the current-generation Ridgeline.

“The third chapter of the Honda Ridgeline story will continue with even more rugged styling and capability,” stated Emile Korkor, Assistant VP of Sales and Marketing at Honda.

Honda has yet to specify the exact unveiling date for the new Ridgeline, but the announced timeline points to an arrival by 2028 at the latest.

A model defined by unibody construction

The first-generation Ridgeline debuted over 20 years ago, with involvement from Honda’s Alliston plant in Ontario. The model set itself apart from the competition thanks to its unibody construction, a unique approach compared to traditional midsize pickup trucks that rely on a body-on-frame setup.

End of the Honda Prologue

Honda Canada has also officially confirmed that the Prologue will exit the market after the 2026 model-year. The electric SUV was co-developed in partnership with General Motors.

“Honda will discontinue the Prologue later this year following the 2026 model year. Prologue owners will continue to receive full support through our dealer network, including service, parts, and warranty coverage,” stated Maxime Caron, National Director of Communications and Foundation at Honda Canada, in a statement to the Auto123 editorial team.