Honda is planned to revamp the Ridgeline for 2028. Until then, though, it’s going to pause production of the model for roughly 18 months. This is as reported by Automotive News Canada.

The Japanese automaker is expected to continue production of the current Ridgeline model until the fourth quarter of this year at its assembly plant in Lincoln, Alabama. Assembly will then be paused until the start of production for the revamped model. Operations are projected to resume in the third quarter of 2028.

As a result, once existing stocks run out, a new Honda Ridgeline won’t be available for purchase or lease by North American consumers for an estimated period of about 18 months.

The hiatus comes as Honda undertakes a significant shift of position regarding its development and marketing strategy regarding electric vehicles.

Significant changes expected for the Ridgeline

While the Honda Pilot, Passport and Ridgeline share many core components, the pickup has been passed over for the substantial updates given the two SUVs, soldiering on without major improvements.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Among the updates coming to the unibody truck in 2028 are aesthetic changes as well as an update to the V6 engine to meet stricter environmental standards.

For now, that’s about it regarding available details of the Honda Ridgeline coming in 2028. It is worth noting, however, that that revamp will serve essentially as a placeholder to keep the model alive and relevant until the arrival of an entirely new vehicle architecture that integrates a hybrid powertrain, expected sometime after 2030.

Meanwhile, Honda is expected to increase the production cadence of the Odyssey and Passport during the Ridgeline's production sabbatical.