The 2026 Honda Ridgeline is officially on sale at Canadian dealerships, marking the 20th anniversary of the midsize pickup. And for 2026, the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) is set at $52,990.

2026 Honda Ridgeline – What’s new?

The only notable change to report for the 2026 Honda Ridgeline is the introduction of a new exclusive colour, “Ash Green Metallic”. This shade is reserved for the TrailSport version.

2026 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition | Photo: Honda

2026 Honda Ridgeline versions available in Canada

For the Canadian market, the 2026 Honda Ridgeline is available in three distinct versions, all equipped with Honda's i-VTM4 all-wheel-drive system as standard.

The Ridgeline Sport represents the entry-level model, already well-equipped and incorporating all of the Ridgeline's unique features.

The TrailSport version adds a more adventurous dimension with an off-road-tuned suspension and exclusive design elements, including the new Ash Green Metallic paint.

The Ridgeline Black Edition is the top-of-the-line model with stylish black finishes and a more comprehensive level of equipment.

| Photo: Honda

Powertrain of the 2026 Honda Ridgeline

All versions of the 2026 Honda Ridgeline are powered by a 3.5L V6 engine developing 280 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Fuel consumption is estimated at 11.5L/100 km in a combined cycle, with 12.8L/100 km in the city and 9.9L/100 km on the highway.

Towing capacity is set at 5,000 lb (2,268 kg), which places the Ridgeline at the top of its class.

The pickup also retains its exclusive features, such as the lockable and weatherproof In-Bed Trunk and the dual-action tailgate that can open downwards or sideways.

2026 Honda Ridgeline – Canadian pricing (MSRP)

• Ridgeline Sport - $52,990

• TrailSport - $56,490

• Black Edition - $58,990

These prices exclude freight, PDI (pre-delivery inspection) and applicable taxes.

| Photo: Honda

A unique midsize pickup on the market

The Ridgeline’s unibody construction, rare in the midsize pickup segment, gives it SUV-like ride comfort while delivering at least some of the capabilities associated with light-duty trucks – and that sets it apart from models that it competes with, such as the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon.

Your questions about the 2026 Honda Ridgeline

When will the 2026 Honda Ridgeline be available?

The 2026 model is officially on sale and will arrive at Honda dealerships across Canada this fall.

What is the price of the base version of the 2026 Ridgeline?

The Sport version, which is the entry-level model, starts at an MSRP of $52,990.

What is the fuel consumption of the 2026 Ridgeline?

The combined fuel consumption is rated at 11.5 L/100 km for all versions.

What are the main new features for 2026?

The new exclusive TrailSport colour, the celebration of the 20th anniversary, and the continuation of a simplified lineup with three versions.

What are the competitors of the Honda Ridgeline?

The Ridgeline competes with the Ford Ranger, Toyota Tacoma, Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon in the mid-size pickup segment. That’s not to mention Hyundai’s Santa Cruz model, also built on a unibody architecture.