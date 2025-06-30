J.D. Power doesn't just give awards to brands and their vehicles produced across the industry. It also rewards the factories that manufacture them, with mentions related to the quality of the assembly facilities and the quality of the vehicles manufactured.

Last week, two Canadian plants were honoured by the organization.

Toyota’s TMMC

Toyota's South plant, known as TMMC (Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Inc.) is located in Cambridge, Ontario. We were there last week for a visit, and we can confirm that ethics and rigour are deeply embedded in the company's philosophy, and this is reflected in the work habits of the employees.

| Photo: Toyota

The TMMC plant in Cambridge received the Gold award for the manufacturing quality of the RX SUV. This was the 23rd award received by TMMC for the quality of its work, 13 of which are Gold or Platinum. The plant is the most awarded automotive assembly plant in the world, no less.

The awards given to plants are based on the number of problems, defects, or malfunctions reported by customers for each vehicle. TMMC South has the fewest reported issues.

TMMC's outgoing president, Frank Voss, who has been promoted to a new position in Texas, called this victory a “powerful testament to the skill, passion, and dedication of the entire team at TMMC. It reflects the relentless quality mindset our team brings to every vehicle, every day.”

| Photo: Honda

Honda’s Plant 2

Honda’s Plant 2, located in Alliston, Ontario received a Bronze award.

Honda's Plant 2 began Canadian production of the CR-V in 2011. It is Honda's best-performing plant in North America, according to the study report, for the lowest number of manufacturing-related defects or malfunctions per vehicle.