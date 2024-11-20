As the leaves fall, our intrepid journalist presents Auto123’s picks of the top 10 SUVs and crossovers available on the market in late 2024 and for 2025. Today, our Top 10 subcompact SUVs in Canada in 2024-2025. We start our overview of the best of the best for 2025 with a look at the subcompact crossover category, one that is gaining popularity as manufacturers continue to find ways to get more power from smaller engines, and more space from smaller footprints. Here are our best bets among subcompact crossovers for 2025, not in any particular order. Nissan Kicks

2025 Nissan Kicks | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Big year for the little Nissan as it’s all-new for 2025. The styling is a vast departure from before, adding a menacing grille – especially in blacked-out SR form – new headlight lenses, futuristic wheel designs (including some two-tone choices) new drop-down taillights and a more bulldog-like stance. Also big news for 2025 is the addition of AWD for the first time in a Kicks. A 2.0L 4-cylinder replaces the old 1.6L and power is up to 141 hp and 140 lb-ft of torque.

2025 Nissan Kicks, avant | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2025 Nissan Kicks, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Inside, there’s more space, including best-in-class cargo space, and the dash is made up of dual 12.3-inch displays got a very futuristic look. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard and while that’s not really news these days, it’s good to have across the range. See: 2025 Nissan Kicks First Drive: Growing Up See: Car Specs Nissan Kicks 2025 SR Premium Kia Seltos

2024 Kia Seltos | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Seltos was refreshed for 2024 so new additions for 2025 don’t extend far past new colour additions. That shouldn’t be a deal-breaker, though, because the Seltos remains a cool-looking and very competent baby CUV. Both the naturally aspirated and turbocharged engines return for 2025, with the 2.0 making 146 hp and the turbo kicking that up to 195 hp. The turbo also gets a conventional 8-speed auto, while the 2.0L model gets a smooth and fuel-efficient CVT. See: 2024 Kia Seltos Review: A Tweak Here, a Tweak There See: Car Specs Kia Seltos 2025 SX Turbo See: Comparison: 2024 Chevrolet Trax vs 2024 Kia Seltos

2024 Kia Seltos, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Kia Seltos, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers