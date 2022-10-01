Photo: Realtor.com House with racetrack in the garden

• In Arkansas, a large home with a private racetrack is for sale for $6.7 million.

• The property near Fayetteville is located on 393 acres of land.

• The racetrack is 1.2 miles or about two km long.

• Garages are plentiful on the property, needless to say.

Every car enthusiast dreams of a home with a large lot where they can build garages to store their cars. But this is on another level, more total fantasy than dream. A large home on a large property is for sale in the U.S. state of Arkansas that you might want to check out.

But the house in question sits right on something more, something unique: its own private racetrack. For those who like to drive their cars on a track in complete freedom, there’s just nothing better than this.

The catch is that you'll have to pay $6.7 million to enjoy it, and in U.S. currency at that.

Photo: Realtor.com Large interior living room

Inside, as the images show, it's a luxurious place. There are five bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a workout room, home theater for the extended family, bar and huge kitchen.

Beyond its wall, space to store cars and other toys abounds on the property, which also includes a guest house. What’s more, the entire property is powered by solar panels, making it the largest privately owned solar complex in the area, according to the realtor's listing.

You can check out the page dedicated to it on Realtor.com. If you can afford it... and a few cars to test drive... why not go for it?

Photo: Realtor.com House and property, with track