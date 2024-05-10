• A vinyl record featuring the sounds of Lamborghini's V12 engines? Why not!

Every now and then, there's a piece of news that surprises us in the automotive world. Take this one, for instance. A perfect Friday item. Lamborghini will offer consumers a Best Of vinyl record featuring the hit sounds of the V12 engines of six legendary models it has produced in its history.

This results from a partnership between the automaker and audio giant Technics, which is producing a special edition of its SL-1200M7B turntable with signature Lamborghini styling. The turntable itself can be had in three colours, red, yellow or green, while the slipmat features Lambo badging. That badging is also found on the bottom corner of the turntable, to the right of the Technics logo.

The limited-edition vinyl record featuring the sounds of Lamborghini's V12 engines | Photo: Lamborghini

The vinyl record featuring the sounds of Lamborghini's V12 engines | Photo: Lamborghini

Of course that’s all in service of the vinyl LP, which features the sounds of V12 engines that have served six models in the brand's history. These include the 400GT, the legendary Miura and the Countach 25th Anniversary's 455-hp, 5.2L 12-cylinder. The Revuelto's is also there, as are those of the Murcielago and Diablo, the latter with a 6.0L block.

We don’t know yet the cost of the limited-edition player-LP package. The Technics record player sells regularly on its own starting at $1,100. We can imagine a few hundred dollars more for this special edition plus the record itself.

It's often said that the sound of an engine is real music to the ears of enthusiasts. This expression takes on its full meaning here, literally.

This collector's item will be available to order from May 9. It will only be available until the end of June, which leaves some flexibility as to how many will be produced. Lambo and Technics are giving folks a bit of time to make up their minds, and then will produce what's ordered. At least that's the impression we get.

The limited-edition turntable produced by Lamborghini with Technics | Photo: Lamborghini

The limited-edition turntable produced by Lamborghini with Technics, with the vinyl record on it | Photo: Lamborghini