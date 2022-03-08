In a sure sign that a wider rollout of the model is imminent, GMC has just put on a first test-drive event in the U.S. for its GMC Hummer EV – and we will have a review for you in the coming days. has just been shown to the press for test drives on the U.S. side of the border, a sign that its wider rollout is about to happen. Some units of the all-electric truck have already been sold, but things will be accelerating over the next few months.

In Canada, the commercial launch of the Hummer EV will happen later on, towards the end of the year.

Already, though, it’s clear that demand is strong, stronger in fact than even the company’s top brass anticipated. According to CNBC, Duncan Aldred, GMC's vice-president, said that the division had received more than 65,000 reservations for the model. That number is said to include both the pickup truck, first to debut, and the SUV that will follow.

Of course, reservations are one thing, but what about actual orders? There’s great news for GMC on that front as well, because 95 of those reservations are turning into orders. That's also higher than expected.

“Production’s actually slightly ahead of plan and we’re putting things in place now to actually expedite that as well, so we can deliver these reservations quicker than we originally thought,” said Duncan Aldred.

He added that “We’re doing all the studies on that and we’re confident we can go a lot quicker than we originally thought, but it still means a reservation now probably means delivering in ’24.”