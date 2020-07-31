Hyundai Canada has just announced a special offer for frontline workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Those working in the front lines during the current pandemic are eligible to take advantage of a new special offer just announced by Hyundai Canada.

The automaker is offering eligibly buyers the opportunity to buy, finance or lease a Hyundai vehicle and obtain dealer invoice pricing. Additionally, the offer can be combined with other existing incentives.

Hyundai Canada did not provide in its announcement any figures of examples, but clearly the offer is substantial when applied to certain models.

The company did say in its statement that the program “is available to all first responders and medical staff across the country, including but not limited to paramedics, fire fighters, corrections officers, hospital staff and long-term care employees.”

“Giving back to those who have given so much to our communities is undeniably the right thing to do. We’ve created this program to show our appreciation and offer a heartfelt thank-you for their remarkable work.” - Don Romano, President and CEO of Hyundai Auto Canada

The program is valid as of now at all of the brand’s dealerships in Canada, and will remain in place up to and including July 31, 2020.