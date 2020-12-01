Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai Canada Now Taking Pre-Orders on Ioniq 5

Hyundai Canada announced it has opened the books on taking pre-orders for the upcoming Ioniq 5 electric vehicle. Though we still don’t know exact pricing for the Canadian market, Hyundai does warn on its pre-order page that “quantities are limited”.

Customers heading to the website are invited to choose from the five different versions of the model that will be offered: the Essential and Preferred with rear-wheel drive and standard range 58-kWh battery pack, Preferred with all-wheel drive and the 77.4-kWh extended range battery with or without the Ultimate Package, and Preferred with rear-wheel drive and the extended range battery.

Range as given by Hyundai varies from 354 km for the first two trims to 400 for the Preferred AWD with Ultimate Package to 435 for the Preferred AWD without it. The best range (480 km) is offered by the Preferred version with rear-wheel drive. Combined output is 225 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque from the smaller battery configuration, and 320 hp and 446 lb-ft of torque from the larger setup.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, front
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, front

The Ioniq 5 is the first a series of all-electric models to come under the new electric banner created by the Korean automaker. Currently in the Ioniq BEV pipeline are the Ioniq 6 midsize electric sedan and Ioniq 7 large electric SUV.

“Since the IONIQ 5 was revealed earlier this year, it’s the vehicle our dealers, existing customers and new fans of the Hyundai brand are most eager to experience, and we can see why. IONIQ 5 offers progressive design, the versatility, space and capability of a utility vehicle, with the low cost of ownership and driving pleasure one can only achieve from driving fully-electric.”

- Don Romano, president and CEO of Hyundai Canada

Now if only we could learn the pricing those eager Canadians will be asked to pay. Hopefully that will be announced soon. As well, we wait to see what kind of numbers Hyundai is thinking it can/will deliver of the Ioniq 5; the pre-orders webpage tells us “quantities will be limited”.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5, three-quarters rear

