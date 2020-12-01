Hyundai Canada is now offering consumers the opportunity to test drive vehicles from home (or from work) to help them minimize contacts during the pandemic.

Car shoppers can use Hyundai's At-Home Test Drive tool to book a date and time to test drive the model they want, from their residence or workplace. All it takes is a visit to the Hyundai Canada website, following which the brand dealer nearest to the consumer will arrange for the delivery and pickup of the vehicle desired. Consumers can still, of course, make an appointment for a test drive at the dealership using the online tool.

The new system builds on Hyundai Canada's Safe and Sound program for dealerships, which provided strict national guidelines for dealers to adopt during the pandemic. These included the installation of plexiglass partitions, traffic control of customers and dealership staff, as well as vehicle disinfection before and after each service and test drive. As well, customers were strongly encouraged to visit dealerships by appointment only to limit the number of gatherings.

“With the increase in customers shopping online, the test drive was the next step in the purchasing process that could be booked online and completed without leaving your home. We want to provide multiple, safe options for every customer who is looking to experience Hyundai products and purchase a new vehicle.” - Lawrence Hamilton, Director of Marketing at Hyundai Canada

Hyundai Canada says 199 of its 221 dealers across the country have agreed to participate in the program.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Hyundai 2021 Hyundai Palisade

The At-Home Test Drive tool launches just days after a CarGurus study found that 50 percent of respondents said they were open to buying a vehicle online, compared to 26 percent in a pre-pandemic survey.

The survey also revealed that 37 percent of those surveyed would like to take a test drive at home and 30 percent were interested in virtual or video tours of a vehicle.

Expect other carmakers to introduce similar programs offering online shopping tools. Nissan, for one, began offering this option this week with its Nissan Studio website. We'll have more to tell you about it shortly, as we're participating today in an information session on this new approach.