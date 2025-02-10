Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Hyundai Canada Launches Hope on Wheels to Fight Pediatric Cancer

Hyundai Canada has established the Hyundai Hope on Wheels non-profit organization | Photo: Hyundai
Obtain the best financial rate for your car loan at Automobile En DirectSpeedy
Khatir Soltani
 The Korean automaker's Canadian division took inspiration from Hyundai’ successful Hope on Wheels program in the U.S., which launched in 1998.

The automotive industry is not just about new models, recalls and performances. It can also play a crucial role in social and humanitarian initiatives. Hyundai Canada has just announced a new non-profit organization, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, dedicated to financing the fight against pediatric cancer.

Every year, nearly 1,000 Canadian children are diagnosed with cancer, a disease that remains the second leading cause of death in children aged 1 to 14. In response, Hyundai Canada and its 226 dealerships announce the creation of a new non-profit organization. It will provide financial support to pediatric oncology centres across Canada, contributing to pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Starting January 1, 2025, every new Hyundai purchased will contribute directly to the heart of a vital cause. The organization aims to raise more than $4 million in its first year. These funds will be transformed into essential grants for specialized research centres and hospitals, helping to finance innovative projects designed to improve care and increase the chances of recovery for children facing cancer.

Hyundai's new initiative is part of a wider commitment to improving the chances of survival and quality of life for children facing this serious disease. “Children are the future, and they deserve every opportunity to grow, play and learn in a world free of paediatric cancer,” says Steve Flamand, executive director of sales and digital strategy at Hyundai Canada.

Inspired by the success of Hyundai Hope on Wheels in the United States, launched in 1998 and now a key player in pediatric cancer research, this initiative is now coming to Canada. This is the first time the project has made its way outside U.S. borders.

Khatir Soltani
Khatir Soltani
Automotive expert
  • Over 6 years experience as a car reviewer
  • Over 50 test drives in the last year
  • Involved in discussions with virtually every auto manufacturer in Canada

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 