The automotive industry is not just about new models, recalls and performances. It can also play a crucial role in social and humanitarian initiatives. Hyundai Canada has just announced a new non-profit organization, Hyundai Hope on Wheels, dedicated to financing the fight against pediatric cancer.

Every year, nearly 1,000 Canadian children are diagnosed with cancer, a disease that remains the second leading cause of death in children aged 1 to 14. In response, Hyundai Canada and its 226 dealerships announce the creation of a new non-profit organization. It will provide financial support to pediatric oncology centres across Canada, contributing to pediatric cancer research and treatment.

Starting January 1, 2025, every new Hyundai purchased will contribute directly to the heart of a vital cause. The organization aims to raise more than $4 million in its first year. These funds will be transformed into essential grants for specialized research centres and hospitals, helping to finance innovative projects designed to improve care and increase the chances of recovery for children facing cancer.

Hyundai's new initiative is part of a wider commitment to improving the chances of survival and quality of life for children facing this serious disease. “Children are the future, and they deserve every opportunity to grow, play and learn in a world free of paediatric cancer,” says Steve Flamand, executive director of sales and digital strategy at Hyundai Canada.

Inspired by the success of Hyundai Hope on Wheels in the United States, launched in 1998 and now a key player in pediatric cancer research, this initiative is now coming to Canada. This is the first time the project has made its way outside U.S. borders.