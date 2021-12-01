Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 Elantra N, Kona N

Hyundai Canada has provided pricing for the N-badged performance versions of the 2022 Elantra sedan and 2022 Kona small SUV. Here’s what prospective buyers will want to know:

2022 Hyundai Elantra N

Equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, the Elantra N comes in with a starting MSRP of $37,199 (not including $1,725 in transport-prep fees). For those wanting the optional 8-speed dual-clutch auto transmission, the price of entry is $38,799 (plus $1,825 in transport-prep fees).

2022 Hyundai Elantra N
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Elantra N

The model is distinct in a number of ways from the regular Elantra, starting with N-dedicated features touching on performance, the chassis and other technologies. Of note, the car features an electronic limited-slip differential, 245mm section-width Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires on 19-inch alloy wheels and an N dual single muffler. Under the hood is a 2.0L turbocharged direct-injected engine good for 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque.

2022 Hyundai Kona N
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N

2022 Hyundai Kona N

The newest Hyundai pocket rocket will cost buyers $39,999 or more. It runs on a turbocharged 2.0-litre direct-injected, flat-power 4-cylinder engine delivering 276 hp and 289 lb-ft of torque in combination with an N-exclusive 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Also part of the package are an N Grin Shift button (NGS), which offers drivers an additional 10 horsepower; N Power Sense Shift, which offers a feel of manual transmission; N Track Sense Shift; Launch Control; and an electronic limited slip differential.

Inside, both models come with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, on which can be displayed information needed for high-performance circuit driving like oil, coolant, torque, and turbo meters.

In both cases, Hyundai’s SmartSense suite of safety systems is included standard. This includes forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assist, parking distance warning – reverse, lane keeping assist, lane following assist, high beam assist, driver attention warning, tpms and rear occupant alert (w/o sensor).

2022 Hyundai Kona N, interior
Photo: Hyundai
2022 Hyundai Kona N, interior
Photos:Hyundai
