Consumers who are considering an electric vehicle have few opportunities to actually test drive one. Yes, they can test drive a model at a dealership, or on occasion at car shows, but it's still a very short sample.

Too short, in fact, to really get a feel for the advantages and disadvantages of an EV, a format new to the great majority of Canadian motorists.

With this in mind, Hyundai Canada announced at an event in Montreal that it has entered into a partnership with Turo, the country's largest car sharing platform. The fruit of that partnership is a new Canadian program that will give motorists a chance to drive an electric vehicle over a longer time frame. Hyundai Mode de ViE is being offered initially in select Canadian cities in Ontario and Quebec, and will be expanded to other cities across the country over the course of the year, starting in British Columbia.

Under the program, those wanting to test drive a Hyundai electric vehicle can do so using the Turo platform directly to make a reservation, or the manufacturer's website. Specifically, certain dealerships will post vehicles on the platform, which can be reserved for different periods of time. It would be two weeks, or a month, or some other time period. Users who then decide to buy a Hyundai electric vehicle are eligible for a $500 discount.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai states that according to the recent Turo Car Ownership Index, 86 percent of Canadians say they have never had the opportunity to drive an electric vehicle. More importantly, the index reveals that 66 percent of respondents say they’d feel more comfortable going electric if they had the opportunity to test drive one for a few days or even a week.

“We believe that electric vehicles are the future of the automobile and that greater adoption is a critical element in the fight against greenhouse gas emissions. But there is a real need to address consumers' questions and hesitations about electric vehicles,” said Don Romano, President and CEO of Hyundai Canada. “At Hyundai, we are proud to be the second largest EV retailer and offer the broadest range of electrified vehicles in Canada. Through this partnership with Turo, we look forward to giving Canadians the opportunity to learn more about how our electric vehicles can fit seamlessly into their lifestyles for a more sustainable future.”

“Turo's Car Ownership Index indicates that Canadians understand the importance of transitioning to a green future, but are reluctant to make the switch to an electric vehicle until they have tried it,” said Cedric Mathieu, Vice President and Head of Turo Canada. “Turo offers one of the largest selections of electric vehicles of any carsharing company in Canada. We are proud to partner with Hyundai to significantly expand our electric vehicle offering and make it easier than ever for Canadians to take an extended test drive in an electric vehicle.”

Customers 25 years of age and older with a valid driver's license from the province in which they will be test driving the EV are eligible for the program.