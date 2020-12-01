Hyundai's N model lineup is about to expand. That lineup currently counts three models: the Veloster N, Elantra N and Kona N. The roster will shrink by one with the disappearance of the Veloster N after this year. But then it will grow by two, as evidenced by new teaser images shared by Hyundai today via Twitter. The full unveiling of these new Ns will take place on the automaker's N Day on July 15.

One of the new images shows a model speeding along a track. The blurred appearance of the vehicle doesn't allow us to identify it with certainty, but based on spy images and speculation bouncing around online recently, it more likely than not is the N variant of the Ioniq 5 electric SUV. Camouflaged models have been seen testing, which can’t be for nothing.

Photo: Hyundai The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N ?

This Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is likely to get a lowered suspension, wider front and rear tracks, low-profile tires and new wheels. More-powerful brakes with larger discs and calipers should also be included. Aesthetically, some aerodynamic features could also help distinguish the model. Output is belived to be on the order of 576 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, plus a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of under 4 seconds.

The second image shows a wrapped car that features a large rear spoiler. No word on the identity of this new N, with speculation pointing in several different directions.

We'll find out soon enough – the July 15th N Day is right around the corner.