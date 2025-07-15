Hyundai has quietly boosted the intelligence of its onboard navigation system. Thanks to a partnership with Google, the Kona, Santa Fe, Tucson, Ioniq 5, Ioniq 5 N and Ioniq 9 models rae receiving updates integrating Google Places into their systems.

The result: over 250 million points of interest are now accessible directly from the vehicle's screen.

No more inefficient searching through rigid native system menus. With this integration, motorists can now view photos, descriptions, reviews and opening hours, just as if they were on Google Maps, but without leaving the dashboard.

2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 | Photo: Hyundai

Onboard navigation becomes relevant

We know that currently, many drivers still prefer to plug in their phone and use Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. But this update brings some relevance back to Hyundai's ccNC system. Need a nearby coffee shop or a good restaurant? Google Places suggests and evaluates them for you without using your mobile phone.

And since Google processes over 100 million updates daily, information on businesses, services, or charging stations is continuously up to date.

A new generation of systems arrives in 2026

Hyundai is already preparing the next step with Pleos Connect, a new infotainment system based on Android Automotive and scheduled for 2026. The standalone interface will appear on a new floating screen, initially in a compact electric SUV. That new model is expected to share several elements with the Kia EV2 and adopt the philosophy of the European-market Hyundai Bayon.

Genesis and Kia will also receive Google Places in their vehicles over time, the Hyundai Motor Group confirmed.