The Ioniq 6 sedan is Hyundai's latest electric car model and if the reaction to its design is any indication, it promises to be a hit. This seems to be confirmed as 37,446 consumers showed up on the first day it was available for order in South Korea.

This is what the company confirmed earlier this week.

Interestingly for the firm, this is a new brand. In the first 24 hours that the Ioniq 5 was available for order, 23,760 reservations were received. In the case of the Kia EV6, we're talking about 21,000 hands raised. This is a clear sign that the style of the Ioniq 6 has appealed to many.

Now imagine what the reaction might be when the European and North American markets open. If you're interested in the model, you'll want to think about acting quickly if you want an electric sedan soon, because the wait could be long. No, the supply chain crisis is not about to be solved.

As for the Hyundai Ioniq 6, remember that it was unveiled at the Busan Auto Show in July. Taking advantage of the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), the sedan will be offered with two battery sizes, 53.0 kWh and 77.4 kWh. We expect a range of about 500 kilometers. Above all, this structure, with its 800-volt approach, allows for very fast recharging. On a level 3 charger, we are talking about a time of only 18 minutes to bring the model from 10% to 80% of its capacity.

Two engine options will also be offered: one with a single engine and rear-wheel drive, and a second with two engines and all-wheel drive.

In September, the order books for North America should open. We should see a production model at a car show soon (Los Angeles, perhaps), as production is expected to begin in January. The Ioniq 6 is expected in the first half of 2023.