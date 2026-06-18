While Porsche has thrown in the towel on the electric wagon segment in the U.S., Canadian customers of the German performance brand will get to enjoy that format - at least in the short term.

The updates for the all-electric 2027 Taycan announced this week made no mention of the Taycan Cross Turismo or GTS Sport Turismo. Company spokespersons in the U.S. subsequently confirmed that low sales have compelled Porsche to discontinue the two long-roof models for the 2027 model-year.

Like Canada, Europe, always an environment friendlier to wagons, will also continue to get the two long-roof Taycans.

Porsche representatives explained this week that the decision to pull the plug on the electric wagons boils down to low sales. The move follows the 2023 axing of the Panamera Sport Turismo, another beautifully sculpted wagon that everyone seemed to love and that almost no one bought.

The financial reality of maintaining three distinct body styles simply became untenable given stagnating EV sales, not to mention the precipitous drop in sales for the Taycan specifically. Deliveries of the Taycan peaked in the U.S. in 2023 with 7,570 units sold, but that fell to 4,747 units in 2024 and to 4,142 units in 2025. This year was even worse, with Porsche delivering just 607 Taycans in the U.S. through the first three months of 2026 (compared to 1,019 units in the last quarter of 2025).