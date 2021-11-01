We suspected it was coming and now Hyundai has confirmed it will stop producing its Ioniq model next month. The hatchback model, which has been a mainstay at Hyundai dealers for six years already, is not to be confused, of course, with the new Ioniq 5 EV, the first of several all-electric models to come under the Ioniq sub-brand.

One of the things that stood out with the disappearing model was its multiple formats. The Hyundai Ioniq has been offered in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric configurations.

The model served to introduce Hyundai customers to the all-electric car, and thus to the Ioniq name. The EV variant dd have a flaw in that its range was only 200 km. That was one reason the Ioniq was quickly eclipsed by the Chevrolet Bolt and other vehicles that followed, some of which offered double the range. Hyundai's own Kona EV was one of them.

The company said European dealers stopped taking orders for the Ioniq in May 2022, although some dealers still have some units in stock. Those interested in the model will have to move quickly here, that's a given.

And as mentioned, this is just a transition for Hyundai, because after the Ioniq 5 crossover that's already on the road, the Ioniq 6 sedan is set to follow, and hot on its heels will come a full-size SUV, the Ioniq 7.