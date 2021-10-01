As we know, Hyundai has several electric models in the works, all planned under its Ioniq banner. The Korean automaker has just given a glimpse of what is likely one of them, with the Seven concept.

However, it’s just a glimpse for now. The images shared show a few details of the concept vehicle’s exterior and interior. If nothing else, these do give an idea of the styling direction the design department is taking with its EVs going forward. The images show a bit of the front section, as well a seat that looks more than a little like an armchair.

The Seven prototype will be officially unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17.

In the meantime, we can analyze what we see on the images. In one, Hyundai teases the front lighting where we can see two groups of headlights. One extends over a section that appears to be the hood, while the other consists of three vertical strips placed in the lower section. Hyundai identifies these small individual headlights as Parametric Pixels.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Seven Concept, seat

In September, a preview of the model was given, allowing us to see part of the interior. Thus, we know that the vehicle also features a streamlined roof and a rounded rear section. Judging by the format, it may also have a third row.

The Seven concept features a new approach to interior design. According to Hyundai, it evokes an “upscale living room experience”. On board, the seating looks very modern. The lower section seems to feature wood trim while the rest of what we can see shows fabric. Hyundai also claims that sustainable materials are used for the interior space to make the vehicle as environmentally friendly as possible.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Seven Concept, interior

The company also made the interesting claim that this new model will eventually become part of the Ioniq lineup. It's quite possible that this is the eventual Ioniq 7 that will join the new Ioniq 5, as well as the upcoming Ioniq 6.

Speculation is that the Ioniq 7 will be based on a longer version of the E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform). The battery capacity could reach 100 kWh and offer a range of about 485 km. Two electric motors would provide some 310 hp.

As for when this product will arrive on the market, the expectation is it will happen in 2024. There’s no confirmation of this yet, however. And that’s to be expected, this early in the game for this model. Presenting teaser images and even prototypes is one thing, but bringing an electric model to market is another.