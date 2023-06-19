Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The NHTSA Is Investigating Loss of Power in Hyundai Ioniq 5

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai
Some Ioniq 5 owners have reported sudden power loss from their EV Automotive expert , Updated:

 

A number of owners of Hyundai's Ioniq 5 SUV in the United States have complained of a total or partial loss of power while driving their EV, often after hearing a popping sound. This as per the American NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the equivalent of Transport Canada. 

In a notice published online, the NHTSA indicated it has received 30 complaints regarding the problem with 2022 models, of which it estimates 39,500 are in circulation on American roads.

Hyundai says it will offer a software update starting next month, and replace any affected components if necessary.

Grey 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Grey 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5
Photo: Hyundai

The NHTSA's Vehicle Defects Investigation Department has opened a preliminary investigation. It reports that Hyundai’s initial assessment is that a power surge can damage the transistors, preventing the vehicle’s 12-volt battery from recharging.

Hyundai spokesperson Ira Gabriel said the company is cooperating fully with the investigation, and that it will launch a maintenance campaign in July to update the software on the affected vehicles. If necessary, Hyundai will carry out required repairs, including replacement of an integrated control charging unit.

