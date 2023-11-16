• The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N has been unveiled.

Los Angeles, CA - Hyundai's N division has taken on the task of transforming the all-electric Ioniq 5 into an N performance model. Here's what it looks like:

- The 5 N develops 641 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque in N Grin Boost mode

- 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds, top speed 260 km/h

- Arrival at Hyundai dealerships in March 2024

After a world premiere last July, the Ioniq 5 N debuts officially in North America at the Los Angeles Auto Show. This is the brand's first performance-oriented electric car. 601 hp distributed to all four wheels, with 641 hp in N Grin Boost mode.

2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N white

At ease on the track

Despite weighing in at 2,200 kg, the Ioniq 5 N has been designed to excite in corners and on twisty racetracks. To transform this electric SUV into a performance car, Hyundai began by improving the chassis, with 42 additional welding points and additional structural adhesives compared to the regular Ioniq 5.

Performance-oriented in more ways than one

Other modifications include improved front and rear subframes, reinforced electric motors and battery mounts. Hyundai took inspiration from the world of rallying and applied its expertise to the integrated front and rear drive axles. These have also been strengthened to handle the overabundance of torque (568 lb-ft in Boost mode, 546 in Normal mode).

These improvements make the Ioniq 5 N stiffer in corners. Part of the cornering prowess can be attributed to the new rack-and-pinion power steering system with a faster steering ratio, aimed at improving feedback.

The all-new 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Photo: Hyundai

Drift mode

If you don't like precision driving and prefer the thrill of drifts, the Ioniq 5 N's drift optimizer allows you to maintain a specific angle while gliding through a corner, while the Torque Kick Drift function simulates the feel of a clutch kick in a rear-wheel drive vehicle with a manual gearbox. This sets the Ioniq 5 N on fire, pushing it immediately adrift.

Brakes as quickly as it accelerates

The Ioniq 5 N features Hyundai's most powerful braking system ever. The system features 15.75-inch rotors (made from a special compound) and four-piston calipers at the front and 14.2-inch rotors at the rear; it's made from lightweight materials and designed for optimum air circulation.

The regenerative braking system has also been tuned specifically for the Ioniq 5 N, and simulated transmission and engine noises create a realistic experience.

Interior of 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Photo: Hyundai

Shift simulation

The N e-shift has been modelled on the 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox found in N cars with internal combustion engines, such as the Elantra N.

It emulates a gearbox by regulating the torque produced and simulates gear changes with audible indications. Three sound themes are available: Ignition, Evolution and Supersonic. Ignition resembles the sound of a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while Evolution imitates the sound of the RN22e prototype. Supersonic is inspired by twin-engine jets.

Sounds that will enhance the experience behind the wheel for many.

Front of 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Photo: Hyundai

A more expressive look

The bumper and side skirts are painted black, while a prominent rear spoiler occupies the space of the tailgate. Viewed from the front, the sporty spoiler gives the vehicle a visually aggressive appearance and is highlighted by the luminous orange stripe. This color is repeated on the rear bumper and diffuser, and serves as an accent colour on other parts of the vehicle.

Lightweight 21-inch forged wheels complete the look, and are shod with Pirelli P Zero 275/35 tires.

Toutch screen of 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Photo: Hyundai

A racing interior

The N-designed steering wheel features intuitive dials for N Grin Boost and driving modes, while the gearshift paddles are positioned just behind the rim. The centre console is also designed for high-performance driving and includes knee pads and shin support.

The N bucket seats are 0.79 inches closer to the ground than those of the regular Ioniq 5, and feature bolstering to keep the driver upright in tight bends. Trimmed in eco-friendly leather and recycled polyethylene Alcantara, the black seats feature subtle Performance Blue stitching.

Hyundai has not yet announced pricing. As mentioned, the Ioniq 5 N is due to arrive at Hyundai dealerships in Canada in March, so we should learn about that in early spring.