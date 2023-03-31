Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Is Set to Launch in July

This will be the first N version of an electric model for Hyundai Automotive columnist: , Updated:

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - Profile
Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai

•    Hyundai will introduce the Ioniq 5 N performance variant in July.

•    The model is the first all-electric N, as well as the first N with all-wheel drive.

•    We expect, at least, the performance level of the Kia EV6 GT (576 hp).

We knew that Hyundai was preparing an N version for its Ioniq 5 electric SUV. We now know the performance variant will be presented in July. 

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is thus the first electric model to receive the N treatment, but it also is configured with all-wheel drive, a first for an N model.

No figures were provided regarding output of the newest N, but a quick look at the Kia EV6 GT gives us a general idea. That all-electric performance variant offers 576 hp. A similar level of performance should allow for a 0-100 km/h time of under 4.0 seconds, for those interested in that benchmark. 

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - Front
Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai

And as is the case with N variants, the improvements don’t only concern the power offered. Chassis, suspension and brake upgrades will be made to ensure that handling, braking and road holding are up to par. Even the torque vectoring system and the work of the electronic limited slip differential will be specific to the model. 

A drift mode has also been developed. This mode adjusts torque distribution, suspension stiffness, steering effort and wheel slip control, Hyundai says.

To test the Ioniq 5 N and its grip limitations, engineers took the EV to Arjeplog, Sweden, to test it on the region's frozen lakes. 

The vehicle will be ready for the 2024 model-year. It remains to be seen whether it will be offered in North America. We believe it may be more likely than not, because of the recent past of the N division's products, but still, it remains to be confirmed.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - Three-quarters rear
Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - Exterior design
Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - Rear
Photo: Hyundai
Photo: Hyundai

