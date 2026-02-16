Transport Canada has announced a recall affecting the 2026 Hyundai Kona. According to the federal agency, faulty steering knuckles could lead to a loss of vehicle steering control.

In technical terms, steering knuckles are the components that connect the wheels to the steering and suspension systems, allowing the wheels to turn.

In total, 1,577 units of the 2026 Hyundai Kona are affected by the recall nationwide.

The problem

Transport Canada states that "on certain vehicles, the front steering knuckle(s) may not have been manufactured correctly. As a result, the steering knuckles could crack and/or break, leading to a loss of steering control."

The solution

Hyundai will contact the owners of the affected vehicles and ask them to bring their vehicle to their dealership to have the steering knuckles replaced.

Hyundai Kona Electric | Photo: Hyundai

About the 2026 Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona subcompact SUV, first introduced for the 2018 model-year, has been in its second generation since 2024. Within the Korean automaker’s lineup, the Kona is positioned between the Venue and Tucson models. Buyers can choose between two gasoline-powered versions (a 2.0L naturally aspirated 4-cylinder and a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder) as well as an all-electric version. In Canada for 2026, the Kona features a starting MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) of $26,749. The Hyundai Kona is primarily assembled in Ulsan, South Korea.