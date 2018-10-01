Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

415-km Range for Upcoming Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona has been a raging success since its introduction, especially here in Canada, and there’s plenty of reason to think that the upcoming Kona Electric will follow suit. The variant is set to launch in North America in the coming weeks.

Now Hyundai has announced the range of the small all-electric SUV, and it should help the model’s cause even further: the U.S. figure being advanced is 258 miles, or around 415 km.

That’s about 30 km more than the Chevrolet Bolt, and an eye-opening 160 km more than the Nissan LEAF. Hyundai dealers are undoubtedly preparing their sales pitches accordingly.

We’ve written numerous times about what a priority range is for consumers when it comes to choosing an electric vehicle.

The Hyundai Kona is currently launching in various overseas markets and should hit dealers in California in the coming weeks, before being introduced in other American states. The Canadian edition should be rolled out at about the same time.  

Mechanically, the power unit will produce the equivalent of 201 hp and around 291 lb-ft of torque, and enable the vehicle to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.6 seconds. This number is not designed to convey the performance-minded character of the Kona, but rather to provide a point of comparison with competing models.

You May Also Like

The 2018 Hyundai Kona : 7 Reasons Why it’s so Popular in Canada!

The 2018 Hyundai Kona : 7 Reasons Why it’s so Popular in ...

The success of the Kona ought not be a mystery to anyone: it has all the ingredients to win over buyers who want the right balance of qualities and price poi...

Nearly 100 Electric Vehicles on the Market by 2022

Nearly 100 Electric Vehicles on the Market by 2022

Electrification: From what we know of the market and the current plans of the manufacturers, we can expect that consumers will be able to choose from close t...

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Review: We’re Done Waiting

2019 Hyundai Kona Electric Review: We’re Done Waiting

Wintertime range loss notwithstanding, the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric is starting from a very popular regular model and adding zero-emissions temptation to t...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Ford Bronco
Ford’s New Bronco Will Premiere Before Summer...
Article
2020 Ford Mustang
Hybrid Power and AWD Likely for the Next Ford...
Article
Tucker 48 convertible
A 1948 Tucker Convertible Is Available on eBay
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

2020 World Car of the Year: The Kia Telluride Racks Up Another Win
2020 World Car of the Year: T...
Video
Tesla Will Make Ventilators Using Model 3 Parts
Tesla Will Make Ventilators U...
Video
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in Fire in Florida
3,500 Rental Cars Damaged in ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 