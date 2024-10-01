Hyundai Just Built its 100 Millionth Vehicle

Hyundai reached an important milestone in its history last Sunday with the manufacture of its one hundred millionth vehicle since its creation in 1967.

The automaker marked the occasion by presenting its new owner with vehicle number 100 million AND ONE to be produced by the company, an Ioniq 5.

And why did Hyundai want to mark the occasion by handing over the first model produced after the one hundred millionth? To show its commitment to building on past achievements, the company said.

We presume it's also an opportunity to preserve the real 100 millionth model for posterity.

Hyundai's first manufacturing plant opened in 1968, in Ulsan, South Korea. The company describes it as “the cradle of the development of the Korean automotive industry.” It was here that the Pony, Korea's first mass-produced automobile, was produced. The plant is currently capable of producing 1.6 million vehicles a year.

The 1975 Hyundai Pony | Photo: Hyundai

Of course, the company's development has been remarkable over the past 60 years or so, with plants opening in the Czech Republic, India, Turkey and the USA. And how can we overlook Hyundai's move into Canada with the Bromont plant in Quebec?

And here is perhaps the incredible fact about the new milestone: the company manufactured the 50 millionth vehicle in its history in 2013, just 11 years ago. Said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO,

“Reaching global cumulative production of 100 million vehicles is a meaningful milestone that was possible thanks to our customers around the world who have chosen and supported Hyundai Motor since the very beginning. Taking on bold challenges and being in constant pursuit of innovation has enabled us to achieve rapid growth and will empower us to take ‘one step further’ toward another 100 million units as a mobility game changer.” - Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai.

Bets are on as to how many years it will take to reach 150, or even 200 million units manufactured.