Participating Hyundai dealerships in the United States are changing how basic vehicle maintenance is performed, via a mobile service program being rolled out by Hyundai. Following a highly successful pilot program in Florida that demonstrated high dealer and customer adoption, the South Korean automaker is expanding the program across the U.S., targeting a goal of 150 active mobile service vans on roads by the end of the year.

A move driven by sales success

The move directly copies a convenience-driven mobile technician strategy popularized by EV makers like Tesla and Rivian. And it was dictated largely by success. Hyundai decided to develop the service after data showed that recent brand sales growth was outpacing service capacity at dealerships, leading to long wait times and service constraints.

The specialized vehicles, running under the myHyundaiCare banner, operate as custom kitted-out mobile shops. Hyundai supports participating independently owned dealerships by providing guidance on upfitting the vans with all necessary diagnostic tools, specialized equipment, software and Dealer Management System (DMS) integrations. The field fixes are performed by factory-trained mechanics using genuine Hyundai parts, ensuring the identical quality control standards expected at a brick-and-mortar dealer location.

| Photo: Hyundai

These mobile units are equipped to handle routine maintenance and basic repairs directly at a customer's home or workplace. Approved mobile services include oil changes for internal combustion models, tire rotations, brake pad and rotor replacements, software updates, and official service recall campaigns. Depending on the level of investment from individual dealers, some vans are also upfitted to offer on-site vehicle washing and full detailing.

Owners can schedule a mobile technician visit by checking for mobile availability on a participating dealer's online service portal.

"Offering customers the ability to schedule maintenance at their homes or workplaces minimizes time loss and disruption, representing a convenience-driven service innovation," said Michel Poirier, vice president of aftersales and customer experience at Hyundai Motor America.

Poirier added that the seamless approach directly aligns with contemporary customer expectations for accessible vehicle care.

While the program eliminates the chore of dropping a car off for basic tasks, drivers experiencing complex mechanical issues will still need to bring their vehicles into a physical dealership workshop.

Fun fact: The fleet of vehicles offering Hyundai mobile service won’t actually consist of Hyundais. The brand offers no commercial vans stateside, of course, and so the program consists of Hyundai offering technical blueprints, diagnostic tools and DMS software integration guidelines, with independently owned and operated dealerships responsible for purchasing and executing the upfitting of the actual vehicles. Those could be Ford Transits, Ram ProMasters or Mercedes Sprinters.

The Ram ProMaster | Photo: Ram

Will the program expand to Canada?

For Canadian owners wondering if these mobile service vans will cross the border, there is currently no official word from Hyundai Canada regarding a rollout here. The American initiative is heavily supported by Hyundai Motor America to alleviate severe U.S. dealer capacity limitations. A similar corporate program has not yet been announced for the Canadian dealer network. For the time being, Canadian drivers must continue to rely on traditional dealership visits for factory-certified maintenance and recall campaigns.