The 25 Best-Selling Models in the U.S. in 2025 (So Far)

As we pass the halfway point of the year, Auto123 takes a look at the ranking of the 25 best-selling models in the U.S. so far in 2025. And FYI, Canada’s might be a little different, but only a little.
And while we look at the numbers, so do the automakers, with adjustments to follow based on what those numbers tell them. In short, they congratulate themselves, react, and work to make the second half of the year more of a success or less of a trainwreck, as the case may be.
For us, the exercise allows us to discern trends, but also be surprised sometimes.
Here then is, as compiled by Car and Driver, the ranking of the 25 best-selling models during the first six months of the year in the U.S.
25. Tesla Model 3: 80,000 units (estimated)
While Tesla's sales have plummeted worldwide, the story in the U.S. is actually more nuanced. The company’s Model 3 has sold more this year so far than in the comparable period last year, when Tesla sold 64,800 units of it.
24. Ford Escape: 82,589 units
The Ford Escape returns to the top 25 this year, with an 11 percent increase in sales since the beginning of the year.
23. Nissan Sentra: 85,523 units
The Sentra had an excellent year in 2024; it was going to be a tough ask to keep up the pace in 2025. A 37-percent drop in the second quarter of 2025, and 4 percent for the current year, means the Sentra falls from 16th to 23rd place this year.
22. Jeep Wrangler: 85,613 units
The Jeep Wrangler did not have such an excellent time of it in 2024.But it has rebounded this year, and especially in the second quarter with 47,669 sales, a 23 percent jump compared to the same period last year.
21. Ford Maverick: 86,056 units
With updates this year, the Ford Maverick is experiencing an interesting resurgence, with a 26 percent jump in the second quarter compared to 2024. The addition of all-wheel drive to the hybrid powertrain certainly plays a role.