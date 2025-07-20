The 25 Best-Selling Models in the U.S. in 2025 (So Far)

As we pass the halfway point of the year, Auto123 takes a look at the ranking of the 25 best-selling models in the U.S. so far in 2025. And FYI, Canada’s might be a little different, but only a little.

And while we look at the numbers, so do the automakers, with adjustments to follow based on what those numbers tell them. In short, they congratulate themselves, react, and work to make the second half of the year more of a success or less of a trainwreck, as the case may be.

For us, the exercise allows us to discern trends, but also be surprised sometimes.

Here then is, as compiled by Car and Driver, the ranking of the 25 best-selling models during the first six months of the year in the U.S.