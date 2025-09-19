A manufacturing defect in the seat belt buckles

Hyundai Motor is recalling 568,580 Palisade SUVs in the United States due to a problem with the seat belt buckles. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), some buckles may not adequately restrain occupants in the event of an accident.

The models affected by the recall and the cause of the recall are as follows:

The recall affects Palisade models from the 2020 to 2025 model years. The defect is believed to be related to buckle parts that were manufactured with dimensions that do not meet specifications.

Instructions and next steps:

While awaiting repair, the NHTSA recommends that owners fasten the seat belt securely and then pull on it to ensure that it is properly locked.

Hyundai has not yet specified the date of the fix, but owners will receive an official notice in the mail. This recall is part of an increased series of safety checks in North America. Canada will also be affected by this campaign.

