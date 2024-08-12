The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, has launched an investigation involving an issue that impacts 332,288 units of the Hyundai Palisade. The problem? Seatbelt unlocking when they aren’t supposed to.

The affected Palisade SUVs are from the 2020-to-2023 model-years.

To be clear, this is a preliminary investigation, not a recall - yet. The NHTSA says it wants to determine the extent and severity of the alleged problem in order to assess its potential safety implications.

Needless to say, a seatbelt that might fail to stay attached in a collision poses a potentially serious risk to the safety and lives of occupants.

During its preliminary investigation, NHTSA will request information from the manufacturer, including data on complaints, injuries and warranty claims related to the alleged problem. Hyundai may present its view of the problem and could proceed with a recall.

Once the preliminary assessment has been completed, the investigation may be closed, or it may proceed to the next phase, a recall, if the conclusion is that the risk is real and sufficient.