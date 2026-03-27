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Hyundai Recalls 47,000 Palisade SUVs over seat belt problem

Hyundai Palisade 2026 | Photo: D.Boshouwers
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Derek Boshouwers
 Internal wiring can become damaged when a 3rd-row passenger pulls on their seat belt buckle; that could lead to the system falsely indicating a belt is properly latched.

Hyundai is issuing a recall for 46,787 units of the 2026 Palisade SUV in the U.S. due to a defect in the third-row driver-side seat belt assemblies. The recall specifically impacts the high-end Limited and Calligraphy trims. It’s not yet known how many vehicles are impacted in Canada.

The problem
The issue that led to this recall stems from internal wiring that can become damaged when a passenger pulls on the seat belt buckle. This damage may result in a “false latch” indication, with the dashboard warning light incorrectly signaling that the belt is securely fastened when it is not. 

Hyundai began investigating the matter in January and has since identified five reports of the defect. Fortunately, no crashes, injuries or fatalities have been linked to this specific seat belt issue.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The solution
To resolve the defect, Hyundai service technicians will replace the internal wiring harness with a new version that is 4.3 inches longer to prevent tension damage. In some instances, the entire seat belt buckle assembly may also be replaced.

A second seatbelt-related recall in two weeks
This announcement follows a stop-sale order issued last week involving 2026 Palisade Limited and Calligraphy vehicles. That action was prompted by the tragic death of a child in Ohio. In that case, the power-folding functions of the second- and third-row seats in Limited and Calligraphy models may fail to detect an occupant or object in their path, creating a significant pinch hazard. A recall was issued for that problem later in the week.

Derek Boshouwers
Derek Boshouwers
Automotive expert
  • Over 8 years' experience as an automotive journalist
  • More than 50 test drives in the past year
  • Participation in over 30 new vehicle launches in the presence of the brand's technical specialists

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