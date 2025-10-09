Hyundai is conducting a major safety recall related to the starter motor on certain Santa Fe SUVs. This action affects 13,153 vehicles in Canada, over 135,000 units in the United States and several hundred in Mexico. The recall aims to correct a technical fault that, in certain circumstances, could pose a fire risk.

Affected models

This recall specifically concerns 2024-2025 Hyundai Santa Fe SUVs equipped with gasoline engines, produced between December 2023 and July 2025.

The problem

The technical issue lies in the assembly of the starter motor. According to Hyundai, the cover for the B+ terminal, which protects the starter's positive connection, may not have been correctly installed during manufacturing.

In the event of an accident, the deformation of the engine compartment could thus expose the terminal. If it were to come into contact with the cooling fan assembly, it could trigger a short circuit capable of causing a fire through electrical overheating.

It should be noted that no accidents or injuries related to this defect have been reported to date, in either Canada or the U.S.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe | Photo: Hyundai

The solution

Hyundai Canada says all owners of vehicles subject to the recall will be notified by mail. They will be asked to bring their vehicle to a Hyundai dealership to have the B+ terminal cover inspected and, if necessary, reinstalled. The inspection and repair will be carried out free of charge.

To check if their Santa Fe is part of the recall, Canadian consumers can simply enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the hyundaicanada.com website, in the recalls section.

Hyundai Canada is stressing the importance of acting quickly. Canadian dealerships already have the parts and procedures to manage the recall effectively.