Hyundai presents a new special NHL edition of the 2024 Santa Fe, only for Canada.

Montreal, QC - Hyundai is an active participant at this year’s Montreal Auto Show, which gets underway this week and serves to kick off the car show calendar in North America. For Montreal – after all, the mecca of hockey - the Korean automaker has come up with a very apropos new creation.

For the Canadian market only, the company will be offering an NHL edition of its SUV, which has been completely redesigned for 2024. And why only in Canada? Because in the U.S., Honda remains the official automotive partner of the National Hockey League.

In any case, this new Santa Fe NHL Edition boasts several unique features, but fans will be especially pleased to learn that their favourite team's logo will be integrated into the Luxwood door sills, as well as on the floor mats and cargo area lining, both WeatherTech branded.

Those interested will have to hurry, however - production of the special editions will be limited to 500 units for the 2024 model-year.

The presentation of the model took place at the Hyundai stand at the Montreal Auto Show, in the company of legendary Hab Yvan Cournoyer, whose retired number 12 hangs from the rafters of the Bell Centre.

The Santa Fe NHL Edition is recognizable by its Matte Cream White colour and exclusive 20-inch black alloy wheels.

“At Hyundai Canada, we are very proud to be the official automotive partner of the NHL, National Hockey League Player’s Association (NHLPA), and NHL Alumni Association (NHLAA),” said Christine Smith, Hyundai Canada’s director of marketing. “Today, we are proud to bring Hyundai’s commitment to hockey and our partnership with the NHL one step closer to our customers, by allowing them to personalize the all-new Santa Fe with their favourite team’s logos.”

Steve Flamand, Director of Product, Corporate and Digital Strategy at Hyundai Canada, had this to say:



“As a lifelong fan of hockey myself, I am looking forward to offering Hyundai customers a version of one of our core models that brings our partnership with the NHL directly to their driveways ... We hope hockey drivers across Canada – and the passengers – will enjoy representing their loyalty to their favourite team every time they go for a ride in the Santa Fe NHL Edition.”

- Steve Flamand, Hyundai Canada

2024 Hyundai Santa FE white Photo: Hyundai

The 2024 Santa Fe NHL Edition is based on the Ultimate Calligraphy variant. That model is equipped with two 12.3-inch screens (instrument cluster and multimedia system), wireless charging for cellular devices, Nappa leather (Dark Brown interior), a USB-C socket and a UVC sterilization compartment above the glove compartment, a feature first seen on the Genesis G90 sedan two years ago. A 12-speaker Bose audio system is also part of the equipment list.

Interior of 2024 Hyundai Santa FE Photo: Hyundai

Mechanically, the NHL Edition gets a hybrid powertrain centered around a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder offering a combined output of 232 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. Note that this is a departure from the Calligraphy version, normally powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder turbo.

Be sure to stop by the Hyundai booth to take a look at this variant if you're at the Montreal show. Otherwise, the model will be on display at the Hyundai NHL Fan Fair in Toronto from February 1 to 4, and at the manufacturer's booth at the Toronto Auto Show, which opens February 16 to 25.

