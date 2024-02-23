Hyundai Canada announces pricing for 2024 Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe is getting a makeover in 2024, and the Canadian division of the company has just unveiled the price range that awaits consumers here.

The model is expected to hit dealerships by the end of this month, meaning its arrival on the road is imminent.

And what can we expect from this new version? In addition to a very different, angular and eye-catching style, the company offers it as standard in a hybrid configuration. This is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with a combined output of 231 horsepower. Optionally, other variants can be equipped with a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, this time delivering 277 horsepower. Six-speed and eight-speed automatic transmissions will be paired with these engines.

The lineup will include five variants: Preferred, Trend, XRT, Luxury and Ultimate Calligraphy. In the case of the XRT variant, it's worth noting that it emphasizes black elements (dark chrome, roof rails, etc.) and offers 30-inch all-terrain tires mounted on 18-inch rims. The model also has an increased ground clearance of 1.4 inches.

Note that the Canadian market will benefit from an exclusive NHL (National Hockey League) edition, a version that will be offered with the hybrid engine and available in a limited quantity of 500 units.

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe Photo: Hyundai

It is worth mentioning that this 2024 Santa Fe will offer a third row as standard, an element that had been removed from the offer from the previous generation model when the XL variant was phased out at the end of 2019. This was done to make room for the new Palisade.

As for the price range, offers start at $40,999. An additional $2,000 is required for transportation and preparation fees, as well as other fees that may vary by dealers.

Here is a chart showing the complete Santa Fe family for 2024. All models are available with all-wheel drive.

2024 Santa Fe SUGGESTED MSRP 1.6 T Preferred Hybrid - 7-seat $40,999 1.6 T Preferred Hybrid - 7-Seat with Trend Package $44,999 2.5T XRT - 7-seat $46,999 2.5 T Luxury - 7-seat $49,999 2.5 T Ultimate Calligraphy - 6-seat $53,499





