Nearly 170,000 visitors at the Montreal Auto Show

The Montreal Auto Show officially closed last night. This morning, organizers took stock of the event and were pleased to confirm that nearly 170,000 visitors passed through the turnstiles of the Palais des Congrès to see the 2024 models in action.

As a result, the SIAM (Montreal International Auto Show) painted a very positive picture of this 79th edition. Specifically, 168,447 people flocked to the three levels of the show.

The very good news is that this represents an increase of 14% compared to last year. The public response was good after a three-year absence due to the pandemic, but many were disappointed by the small scale of the 2023 event.

Some feared the worst for 2024. But that didn't happen.

The public's enthusiasm for the vehicles continues unabated.

For Luis Pereira, the event's general manager, it's a combination of factors that explain the success of the 2024 edition.

"The public has responded massively this year. The return of major manufacturers who were absent last year, the diversity of the offer and a three-level show convinced the public to visit us. With such encouraging figures, we hope to persuade even more major brands to return to the show next year".

It's fair to say that one of the strengths of this year's SIAM was its diversity, whether it was a hall dedicated to leisure vehicles or motor sports, or the presence of Luc Poirier's impressive Ferrari collection.

Bertrand Godin, spokesman for the show, was equally pleased:

"It was a pleasure to meet so many visitors who came to the show. It's clear that there are a lot of car and technology enthusiasts in Quebec! Thanks to all the manufacturers and exhibitors who respected the passion of nearly 170,000 visitors, and see you next year!"

Finally, Denis Dessureault, executive vice-president of SIAM, did not hide his enthusiasm for the future:

"The next edition of the Motor Show is promising. With the new direction we've taken this year, the enthusiasm of the visitors and the growing presence of major brands, we're sure that the 80th edition will be a real showstopper".

