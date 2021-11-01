At the end of this month, Hyundai will unveil the exterior and interior designs of the second all-electric model to come from its Ioniq sub-brand. As we await the presentation of the Ioniq 6 sedan, the automaker yesterday shared a sketch of the vehicle's silhouette.

There’s virtually no chance that the final product will be as dramatic and sleek as this, but it does give an idea of what to expect. We'll get more glimpses in the coming weeks, the company having already promised to reveal more teaser images before the official unveiling of the model.

The Ioniq 6 is built on the same E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture as the Ioniq 5 crossover, as will the next EV in line from the sub-brand, the upcoming Ioniq 7 SUV.

Photo: Hyundai Hyundai Prophecy concept (2020)

Both of the new models are expected to launch commercially in late 2023. In the case of the Ioniq 6, note that it is the close descendant of the magnificent Prophecy concept first shown by Hyundai in March 2020.

The Ioniq 6 is expected to be slightly longer and have a slightly larger battery (77.4 kWh) than that concept. Other technical details are still to come, but the maximum output could be close to that of the Kia EV6, which also sits on the same structure. In its GT version, that EV offers 576 hp. Different configurations are expected that will offer different levels of power and range. And because of its sleeker styling, we can expect a longer range.

We'll be back with more details in the coming weeks, of course, as they are shared with us.