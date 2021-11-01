Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

At the end of this month, Hyundai will unveil the exterior and interior designs of the second all-electric model to come from its Ioniq sub-brand. As we await the presentation of the Ioniq 6 sedan, the automaker yesterday shared a sketch of the vehicle's silhouette.

There’s virtually no chance that the final product will be as dramatic and sleek as this, but it does give an idea of what to expect. We'll get more glimpses in the coming weeks, the company having already promised to reveal more teaser images before the official unveiling of the model.

The Ioniq 6 is built on the same E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) architecture as the Ioniq 5 crossover, as will the next EV in line from the sub-brand, the upcoming Ioniq 7 SUV.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Hyundai Prophecy concept (2020)
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Prophecy concept (2020)

Both of the new models are expected to launch commercially in late 2023. In the case of the Ioniq 6, note that it is the close descendant of the magnificent Prophecy concept first shown by Hyundai in March 2020.

The Ioniq 6 is expected to be slightly longer and have a slightly larger battery (77.4 kWh) than that concept. Other technical details are still to come, but the maximum output could be close to that of the Kia EV6, which also sits on the same structure. In its GT version, that EV offers 576 hp. Different configurations are expected that will offer different levels of power and range. And because of its sleeker styling, we can expect a longer range.

We'll be back with more details in the coming weeks, of course, as they are shared with us.

You May Also Like

Cadillac Shows New Images of the Upcoming Celestiq EV

Cadillac Shows New Images of the Upcoming Celestiq EV

Cadillac is about to launch its first electric vehicle with the Lyriq, but it’s also already at work on the sequel; today it shared more images of the future...

BMW Shows Off Electric 7 Series Sedan in Testing

BMW Shows Off Electric 7 Series Sedan in Testing

BMW has shown images of its upcoming i7 electric sedan being tested in camouflaged form in northern Sweden. The next generation of the 7 Series car will be i...

Polestar Precept Concept Becomes 5 EV, With Production to Start in 2024

Polestar Precept Concept Becomes 5 EV, With Production to...

Polestar has confirmed that the Precept Concept, so well received last year, will get a 2024 launch as the 5 EV. Auto123 has a first image and what details a...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
VinFast VF 9
VinFast Canada Offers Buyers Free Charging on...
Article
Bong-soo Kim, Vice President and Head of Chassis Development Center at Hyundai Motor Group, and Georges Levy, Executive Vice President of Automotive Original Equipment at Michelin
Hyundai, Michelin Extend Partnership, Will Wo...
Article
Toyota bZ4X GR Sport concept
A GR version for the Toyota bZ4X?
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of ...
Video
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Bison Version this Summer
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets ...
Video
Video of Accident Shows What Can Happen to Stalled Vehicles on the Highway
Video of Accident Shows What ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 